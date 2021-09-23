Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Pocket Ranch Farm

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pocket Ranch sits on 700 acres on the north end of Gooding and has been serving dairy products to Southern Idaho since the 1970s.

Joey Bigham now runs the ranch after returning to take over the business from his father, following a career in the Boise healthcare system.

“I’m a third-generation dairy farmer,” Bingham said. “I came back to the farm in 2012 and figured this is where my roots are, and they’re pretty deep now.”

Those roots for Bingham began when he was just a child, following his dad and grandfather around the farm they began over 50 years ago.

“Watching my grandpa feed and take care of cows,” said Bingham. “Then, my dad, and when it gets to your dad you see those footsteps and you just want to follow them.”

A unique aspect of Pocket Ranch has assured them some stability, especially during years like this, when dry conditions have meant increased overhead costs, like feed prices.

“We grow the crops as well as milk the cows,” said Bingham. “Years like this you do get quite a bit ahead, as far as the price of feed.”

Like many farms across the Magic Valley, Pocket Ranch hopes to maintain a small-town feel, allowing consumers the opportunity to learn more about their food.

“We really, really like and encourage the idea of farm-to-table, where people can know where their food comes from,” said Bingham, “And they can come to visit and see all those aspects, what it takes to go from a stalk of corn to a gallon of milk.”

In an effort to continue in its mission, Pocket Ranch is eyeing a new, on-site creamery to open early next year.

