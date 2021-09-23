Advertisement

St. Luke’s says they’re being overrun

St. Luke's says their hospital system is being overrun
St. Luke's says their hospital system is being overrun
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s says that their hospital system is being overrun, as they fill overflow ICU units with more COVID-19 patients than any other time during the pandemic.

The impacts of crisis standards of care are vast, from hospitals rationing care to nurses and doctors increasing their workload and lowering their standard for provided care. With these changes, KMVT was compelled to ask if anything has improved. Are hospitalizations down? And are Idahoans doing what they need to help the system stay afloat? Are less people dying? Doctor Frank Johnson had less than optimistic answers.

“Today we hit a new high for hospitalized COVID patients in our system, we are at 315 hospitalized COVID patients, that’s worse. Our ICU capacity is at all-time highs and we’ve added additional space, our numbers of deaths continue to rise, so yeah, we’re worse,” said Johnson.

They mentioned that those precautions are nothing new. You should wear a mask when indoors, social distance and most importantly, get vaccinated.

KMVT will update this article shortly.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) has activated Crisis Standards of Care (CSC)...
Idaho expands Crisis Standards of Care statewide
Idaho Gov. Brad Little responds to a reporter's question at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho on...
Idaho legislative leaders release joint statement on Biden COVID-19 employer vaccine mandate plan

Latest News

The Filer School Closure will begin Friday
Filer School District will start their closure Friday
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
With all the smoke in the air coming from many fires burning both in Idaho and across the West...
DEQ releases mobile app providing real-time air quality information to the public
The South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls (Image: Elenee Dao)
COVID-19 case investigators ask residents to help report details of their illness