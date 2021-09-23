St. Luke’s says they’re being overrun

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s says that their hospital system is being overrun, as they fill overflow ICU units with more COVID-19 patients than any other time during the pandemic.

The impacts of crisis standards of care are vast, from hospitals rationing care to nurses and doctors increasing their workload and lowering their standard for provided care. With these changes, KMVT was compelled to ask if anything has improved. Are hospitalizations down? And are Idahoans doing what they need to help the system stay afloat? Are less people dying? Doctor Frank Johnson had less than optimistic answers.

“Today we hit a new high for hospitalized COVID patients in our system, we are at 315 hospitalized COVID patients, that’s worse. Our ICU capacity is at all-time highs and we’ve added additional space, our numbers of deaths continue to rise, so yeah, we’re worse,” said Johnson.

They mentioned that those precautions are nothing new. You should wear a mask when indoors, social distance and most importantly, get vaccinated.

