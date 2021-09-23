Tuesday’s local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a recap of high school sports varsity action, as presented by area coaches.

BOYS SOCCER:

Wendell 7, Declo 0: Edwin Valara 2, Brayan Ramirez 1, Juan Murillo 1, Alejandro Lara 1, Maximillion Rivera 1,and Allesandro Rivera 1

Sun Valley 2, Filer 0: (Campbell Spoor & Lachlan McFarland)

Buhl 2, Bliss 1: (Indians’ were led by Teo Sanchez and Edgar Sanchez)

GIRLS SOCCER

Wendell 11, Declo 0: Goals: Yoselin Acevedo 5, Ali Orozco 4; Jessica Acevedo 1; Romina Hurtado 1 | Assists: Ali Orozco 4; Nayeli Juarez 1; Mia Lizarraga 1; Yoselin Acevedo 1

Buhl 4, Bliss 2: Another exciting back and forth game. Bliss got on the scoreboard first with a goal by sophomore Kaytlin Leija. Buhl bounced back to tie the game with a goal by sophomore Miranda Beltran and assisted by freshman Liesl Kimball. Bliss then took the lead before halftime with an assist from sophomore Jazmine Arevalo to fellow sophomore Kambelle King. In the second half, Buhl scored three goals, which included one by junior Abigail Ingram and two by senior Aileen Verduzco. Buhl’s goals in the second half were assisted by Liesl Kimball, junior Jorgia Leavens, and Miranda Beltran.

Sun Valley 5, Filer 0: (Maya Lightner, Tatum Minor, Attie Murray, Logan Lindstrom, Gretel Huss) Huss scored her first varsity goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Burley 3, Minico 1: 25-15, 26-28, 25-15, 25-16

Oakley 3, Raft River 0: 25-15, 25-15, 25-14: Cassidy Justesen - 7 aces, Addie Mitton - 7 kills and Lacee Power - 16 assists

Declo 3, American Falls 1: 25-19, 19-25, 25-21, 25-21

Dietrich 3, Carey 1: 12-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19: Jessika Power had 24 assists and 7 aces, Tobi Hubert led with 9 kills and Jenna Christiansen followed with 8 kills. Hailey Astle led with 16 digs and Layla VonBerndt followed with 11 digs.

Castleford 3, Camas 0: 25-22, 25-13, 25-13

Lighthouse 3, Shoshone 1: (21-25, 25-20, 25-11, 25-19) Ella DeJong - 17 kills (LC), Aleia Blakeslee - 14 kills (LC) Maddy Shetler - 37 assists

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.