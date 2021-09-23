Advertisement

Twin Falls girls soccer stays undefeated in conference play; local sports roundup

The Bruins have three Great Basin Conference games left
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:45 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge girls soccer team had only one loss on the season coming into Wednesday. It came against Twin Falls. In the rematch, the Bruins once again handled the Riverhawks.

Twin Falls 5, Canyon Ridge 1

OTHER GIRLS SCORES:

Wood River 2, Mountain Home 2

Jasmine Santacruz and Olive Gilbert had goals for the Wolverines.

BOYS SCORES:

Twin Falls 0, Canyon Ridge 0

