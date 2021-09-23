Twin Falls girls soccer stays undefeated in conference play; local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge girls soccer team had only one loss on the season coming into Wednesday. It came against Twin Falls. In the rematch, the Bruins once again handled the Riverhawks.

Twin Falls 5, Canyon Ridge 1

OTHER GIRLS SCORES:

Wood River 2, Mountain Home 2

Jasmine Santacruz and Olive Gilbert had goals for the Wolverines.

BOYS SCORES:

Twin Falls 0, Canyon Ridge 0

