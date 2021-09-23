Upset-minded Golden Eagles fall in conference opener to Salt Lake Community College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After CSI won the first set in their home conference opener Wednesday night, the ninth-ranked Salt Lake Community College Bruins won the next three to take the match.

SLCC 3, CSI 1: 18-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

CSI will play at Utah State-Eastern on September 30.

