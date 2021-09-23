Walmart wellness day aims to give greater healthcare access

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This year, Walmart’s Wellness Day will be a cause for immunizations, offering free to low affordable services.

Idahoans can visit their local Walmart pharmacies on Sept 25th to access a variety of free and affordable immunizations, from the COVID-19 vaccine to the flu shot and more.

As the country continues to make health and safety a top priority in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the anticipation of a busy flu season, Walmart is focused on providing accessible and affordable immunizations and vaccines for their customers. More than 4,700 pharmacies across the country will be participating.

