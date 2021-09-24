Advertisement

Delta bans 1,600 people from flying

By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta has banned more than 1,600 unruly passengers since the pandemic started and now wants all airlines to share their lists for a national no-fly list.

Delta’s announcement echoes a similar plea from airline workers unions this week.

The Association of Flight Attendants called on both regulators and airlines to coordinate their lists of unruly passengers during a congressional hearing.

The Federal Aviation Administration has fielded complaints against almost 4,400 passengers this year alone.

Such complaints have risen dramatically since the start of the pandemic and often stem from a federal requirement to wear masks imposed by the Transportation Security Administration.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho leaders send letter to President Biden threatening legal action
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to...
11 arrested in sex trafficking operation in Boise

Latest News

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
Booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for some people who have had Pfizer two-dose series
Vice President Kamala Harris appeared three times on the ABC talk show — all remotely due to...
Positive COVID tests on ‘The View’ throw Kamala Harris interview into chaos
Collierville, Tenn., Kroger mass shooting victim Olivia King is seen on left.
Woman killed in Tenn. Kroger mass shooting remembered as kind and selfless