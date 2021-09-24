Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s sports medicine

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:58 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One part of St. Luke’s services that many may not know about is the sports medicine clinic. Sports medicine is a special type of care for those who are active.

They are able to help people get back to their sport or exercise earlier. With everything from concussions to broken bones to dislocated shoulders, sports medicine aims to make you feel well enough to play again, and will follow up with you throughout the season.

They work closely with the family medicine doctors in the area, so when a sports specific injury comes up, they are able to get in to the sports medicine clinic.

“Be aware that the season is only six or eight weeks long, that is when that referral is appropriate,” said Dr. Chad Johnson of the sports medicine clinic.

“And like I said I do work closely with a lot of the family physicians in the area, we are able to facilitate and communicate on a lot of these issues, so they don’t necessarily have to come to my office, but when they need that specialized care is when we get involved,” he continued.

They are contracted to work in four area high schools as well and offer sports medicine care to the athletes before and after game day.

