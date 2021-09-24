Advertisement

Health experts urge flu vaccinations

The beginning of Fall also marks the beginning of flu season.
The beginning of Fall also marks the beginning of flu season.(KAIT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:31 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Health experts across the country are advising everyone to get their vaccinations in order as increases in respiratory illnesses are showing across the United States.

That advice is especially prudent in states like Idaho, where dismal vaccination rates have resulted in overflowing hospitals and healthcare systems being pushed to the brink.

Increases in illnesses are a direct result of lack of illness last respiratory season, experts say. With the safety precautions of 2020 like masks, school closures, social distancing no longer being enforced, getting your flu shot this year is more important than years past.

“This year we don’t have a lot of those transmissions controls in place and we are already starting to see other respiratory viruses surging way ahead of schedule. So I think we’re worried that we’re going to have a bad flu season so getting a flu shot will keep you out of the hospital,” said Dr. Michelle Barron of the University of Colorado School of medicine.

Both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine are widely available in the Magic Valley and will be given free of cost with most insurance plans.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
a
Man enters Twin Falls store with knives and a bow and arrow, then later attacks police
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho leaders send letter to President Biden threatening legal action
Apparent suicide at Idaho State Correctional Center, IDOC says
Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to...
11 arrested in sex trafficking operation in Boise

Latest News

St Luke's Sports Medicine
Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s sports medicine
School bus stopped with its stop signs out.
Twin Falls Sheriff sees uptick in people not stopping for school buses
Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
Rally shows support for bullying victims
Brian Rogers, 43, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for possession...
Three sentenced in Southeast Idaho Methamphetamine distribution case