Health experts urge flu vaccinations

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Health experts across the country are advising everyone to get their vaccinations in order as increases in respiratory illnesses are showing across the United States.

That advice is especially prudent in states like Idaho, where dismal vaccination rates have resulted in overflowing hospitals and healthcare systems being pushed to the brink.

Increases in illnesses are a direct result of lack of illness last respiratory season, experts say. With the safety precautions of 2020 like masks, school closures, social distancing no longer being enforced, getting your flu shot this year is more important than years past.

“This year we don’t have a lot of those transmissions controls in place and we are already starting to see other respiratory viruses surging way ahead of schedule. So I think we’re worried that we’re going to have a bad flu season so getting a flu shot will keep you out of the hospital,” said Dr. Michelle Barron of the University of Colorado School of medicine.

Both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine are widely available in the Magic Valley and will be given free of cost with most insurance plans.

