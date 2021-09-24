Advertisement

Rally shows support for bullying victims

Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A video posted to social media spread like wildfire around the Magic Valley. The video showed an O’leary Middle school eighth grader being tormented by classmates.

Protesters gathered at Harmon Park early Friday morning to demand change.

Jacob Brown, who coordinated the event, told KMVT the group gathered because they are fed up with seeing their friends, family and neighbors bullied. Just before school, the group went over to O’leary, to show their support and help give victims of bullying a voice.

Brown said he was bullied when he was in school, so he knows how it feels and he wanted anyone being bullied to know they aren’t alone.

“We’re here to support our homie, Logan, he is an eighth grader at O’leary middle school, and he was getting bullied, he went viral on social media. And we all had enough, and we wanted to treat him and show him that there are people out here that are good and still care,” said Brown.

Brown says he hopes today’s action shows everyone around the Magic Valley that this community has each other’s back and shows the school district that they want to see a response.

KMVT will update this story shortly.

