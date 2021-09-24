Sun Valley Community School comes back against Wendell; local sports roundup

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans girls soccer team got off to a quick 1-0 lead over Sun Valley Community School Thursday afternoon, but the Cutthroats came back to win.

Sun Valley Community School 3, Wendell 1

Maya Lightner had two goals and Saba Grossman found the back of the net for the Cutthroats.

Sun Valley moves to 9-1 in High Desert Conference play. Wendell falls to 6-3-1 in conference play.

OTHER SCORES:

Kimberly 4, Buhl 3

Both teams went back and forth in the first half, heading into the break tied 2-2.

In the second half, the Bulldogs were able to put two more goals on the board to win 4-3.

Buhl’s Liesl Kimball had a hat trick in the loss.

VOLLEYBALL:

Carey 3, Hansen 0: 25-13, 25-23, 25-17

Wood River 3, Mountain Home 0: 25-19, 25-14, 25-18

Willa Laski had 13 kills and Sidney Wilson had 12 kills on the outside for Wood River.

Samantha Chambers also dished out 40 assists for the Wolverines.

Lighthouse Christian 3, Oakley 1

Aliea Blakeslee had 10 kills for the Lions.

