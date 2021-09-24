Advertisement

Three sentenced in Southeast Idaho Methamphetamine distribution case

Brian Rogers, 43, of Idaho Falls, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,(Source: WAFB)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jesse Kirby, 45, Trevor Van Horn, 31, and Debra Trujillo, 63, all of Idaho Falls, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Kirby to nine years imprisonment, Van Horn to eight years imprisonment, and Trujillo to eight years imprisonment. Kirby, Van Horn, and Trujillo were ordered to serve an additional five years of supervised release upon completion of their sentences.

According to court records, from Oct 2019 through Jan 2020, law enforcement investigated multiple individuals for distributing methamphetamine in southeast Idaho. Through the use of surveillance, undercover officers, controlled purchases, and search warrants, law enforcement found evidence that Robert Winterholler, 36, Trujillo, Van Horn, and Kirby were actively engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine in southeast Idaho, and each was in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine.

During the investigation, law enforcement recovered more than seven pounds of methamphetamine. In addition, law enforcement recovered drug ledgers, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and multiple firearms.

Winterholler, the remaining defendant, pleaded guilty on May 12, and is currently scheduled to be sentenced on Oct 20 before Judge Winmill at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.

