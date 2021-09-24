BURLEY—Frank David Toner (Dave), 74, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home south of Burley.

Dave was born June 28, 1947, in Burley, Idaho, to Frank Cecil Toner and Clarice Emma Brady Toner. He enjoyed growing up on the family farm where he learned to work hard and play hard with his siblings and neighborhood friends, with almost daily dips in the canal. Dave’s family went on many fishing and hunting trips; the love of nature, animals and fresh mountain air remaining with him throughout his life.

During high school he excelled in academics, football, basketball, and track. Later in life he spent many hours traveling to and from his children’s and grandchildren’s games, cheering them on.

High school was important to Dave’s life in another aspect, as well. It was there he met his lifelong sweetheart, Susan Curtis. They were married Aug. 30, 1967, and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple July 26, 1968. Susan has been forever blessed by Dave’s care and love.

Dave attended the University of Idaho where he was a member of the Farmhouse fraternity. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science in 1969 and his Master’s degree in Animal Nutrition in 1971. While at the University of Idaho, he made many lifelong friends and he and Susan cherished those years!

They returned to the family farm following graduation where Dave farmed until 2017. He had a love of agriculture throughout his life and taught his children the value of hard work.

Dave was an avid fisherman and hunter and created many memorable experiences with friends and his family. He fished in Alaska and throughout the rivers, creeks, and reservoirs in Idaho and Utah. He hunted elk in the McCall and Palisades areas and has hunted game across the Western United States, Mexico, and Africa. He loved taking his children and grandchildren on those adventures. He and Susan enjoyed the side by side he bought her a couple of years ago.

He could and will forever be a family man who loved adventure. His children and grandchildren were his everything. His many life experiences were fun to listen to, and he was one for adventure and doing hard things, one for helping when needed, always seeking knowledge, and finding joy in those hard things in life. Nothing was too big or too hard for Dave Toner!

Dave had a strong work ethic and served the community in a myriad of ways. He worked at the community food pantry, the Oakley Stake food booth at the county fair, and the family hosted numerous holiday dinners for elderly or widowed family and friends.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dave magnified his callings. There was not a church calling he did not enjoy and cherish. He was born to serve! The last few years, he and Sue served in the Twin Falls Idaho Temple where they truly loved the patrons, the Spirit, and the many lasting friendships they made.

Dave’s wonderful life was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Clarice Toner. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susan; their four children, Tammy Croft (Randy Stuart), Jeremy Toner (CheyAnne), Kevin Toner (Alicia), and Ashley McNeal (Donell); 15 wonderful grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Bill Toner, Betty Olson, and Darice Okelberry.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pella 1st Ward, located at 160 W. 400 S., of Burley, with Bishop Stephen H. Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Thursday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.