Twin Falls Sheriff sees uptick in people not stopping for school buses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department has caught 12 people this week alone for not stopping for a school bus.

“Most of which we’ve been able to follow up and issue citations for, there have been a few in which we haven’t been able to because they were out of state plates, said Sergeant Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department.

Many school buses have cameras on them which enable the Sheriff’s Department to find the drivers afterwards, but sometimes a patrol car will follow the bus during the morning or afternoon.

“When we identify that there are problem routes, where people are frequently not stopping for those school buses, we will put a deputy behind the bus, or a deputy on the bus to identify that,” said Mencl.

Drivers are required to stop for any bus with its stop arm extended if there are three lanes or fewer. If the road has four lanes or more, only those traveling in the same direction as the bus are required to stop.

The repercussions for not stopping are quite hefty.

“It is a misdemeanor so its not just something you can go in and plead guilty to and pay a counter fine, your first offense is going to be a $200 violation, because it’s a misdemeanor, court costs, $157.50 so you’re looking at a total of $357.50,” said Mencl.

Next time you see a bright yellow bus, Mencl reminds drivers to think of the kids that are on it.

“We need to do our part as well to ensure these kids are safe from the moment they leave home to the moment they return again, that includes the important part of transportation, in the morning and the afternoon,” he said.

