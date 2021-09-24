Advertisement

US military eyes prototype mobile nuclear reactor in Idaho

The U.S. Department of Defense is taking input on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho.(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Defense is taking input on its plan to build an advanced mobile nuclear microreactor prototype at the Idaho National Laboratory in eastern Idaho.

The department on Friday began the 45-day comment period by releasing a draft environmental impact study evaluating alternatives for building and operating the microreactor that could produce 1 to 5 megawatts of power.

The Defense Department says energy delivery and management is a critical defensive risk. The department says powering bases using diesel generators strains operations and planning.

Critics say such microreactors could become targets themselves, including during transportation.

