Advertisement

3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas

One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively identified” as be 42-year-old David Lueras. Police reported that the conditions of the bodies have made identification difficult.(Fort Worth Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas made a gruesome discovery when three dismembered bodies were found on fire in a dumpster in Fort Worth.

Firefighters were called to the scene of the reported fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

After putting out the fire, they found the bodies of a child, a teenage or adult female and an adult male.

Police said the bodies were “heavily dismembered and there were body parts unaccounted for.”

One of the victims was “tentatively identified” as 42-year-old David Lueras. Police reported that the conditions of the bodies have made identification difficult.

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking for public for any information that could lead to positive identifications of the victims.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho leaders send letter to President Biden threatening legal action
Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to...
11 arrested in sex trafficking operation in Boise
An Idaho bow hunter who was looking for a shortcut instead found the remains of another hunter...
Idaho hunter finds remains of man missing for 53 years

Latest News

This Sept. 2021 photo shows Dunmore High School in Dunmore, Pa. Four teenagers have been...
4 accused of plotting school attack on Columbine anniversary
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky.,...
Panel debates Dems’ $3.5T bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
Search for Laundrie at Florida nature preserve ended for the night Friday. (Source: CNN...
New details in Brian Laundrie's disappearance
Sam strengthens into 4th major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 3 storm in Atlantic