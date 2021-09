WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer Wildcats won their fourth straight game in a win Friday night at Wendell.

Filer 53, Wendell 9

Filer (4-1) plays at home in a Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference

Wendell (1-3) will play at home against American Falls next week.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.