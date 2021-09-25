Gooding handles Declo to stay unbeaten
Senators get revenge after last years loss to the Hornets
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:52 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing to the Hornets at home last year, Gooding took care of business on the road this year to stay undefeated.
Gooding 36, Declo 6
Gooding (4-0) will open up conference play next week at home against Buhl.
Declo (4-1) will also open up conference play next week at Valley.
