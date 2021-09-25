Advertisement

Gooding handles Declo to stay unbeaten

Senators get revenge after last years loss to the Hornets
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing to the Hornets at home last year, Gooding took care of business on the road this year to stay undefeated.

Gooding 36, Declo 6

Gooding (4-0) will open up conference play next week at home against Buhl.

Declo (4-1) will also open up conference play next week at Valley.

