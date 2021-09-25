Kimberly rolls past Mountain Home on Homecoming

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly led 28-0 after the first quarter and never looked back in the 49-28 victory over Mountain Home. It was 35-0 at the break.

The 49 points are a season-high for the Bulldogs.

Heath Owens was 9/21 for 239 yards and five touchdowns.

Gatlin Bair caught four passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns, including an 80-yard score. Bair also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.

Race Widmier rushed for 32 yards and a TD, plus caught a pass for a touchdown.

Kimberly now travels to Filer on October 1 to open up Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference play.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.