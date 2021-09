BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Burley took a 15-10 lead late in the first half, but Minico put away the pesky Bobcats in the second half.

Minico 30, Burley 15

Minico, the top-ranked 4A team, moves to 5-0.

Burley falls to 3-2.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.