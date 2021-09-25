Raft River stays undefeated after the rout of Lighthouse Christian; 8-man roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After being challenged in the first half, Raft River scored 42 straight points to put the game out of reach, in route to the 76-26 victory over Lighthouse Christian School.

The Trojans rushed for 453 yards and produced 550 yards of total offense.

The Lions led 12-8 after the first quarter and 20-16 early in the second before the Trojans went on their run.

Leading Lighthouse Christian School, Clay Silva, who went 7/17 for 135 yards, 3 passing touchdowns and one interception. Walker Goettle caught three passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Jack DeJong pulled in three receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Raft River is now 4-0, while Lighthouse Christian falls to 0-4.

OTHER SCORES:

Oakley 56, Murtaugh 0: The Hornets led 48-0 at halftime. Oakley improves to 5-0 on the season, The Red Devils fall to 3-2.

Dietrich 48, Glenns Ferry 0: Quarterback Cody Power had 218 passing yards 3 touchdowns, and had an additional 47 yards rushing and 1 touchdown. Jett Shaw had 5 receptions for 79 yards and 1 touchdown. T-Bo Hendrix had 1 reception for 70 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, Ashton VanTassell had 8 tackles.

“The Dietrich Blue Devil defense was outstanding overall,” said head coach Rick Astle.

Notus 54, Camas 12: The Mushers fall to 1-3.

Castleford 50, Hansen 8: The Wolves improve to 5-0, while the Huskies drop to 0-4.

Shoshone JV 46, Hagerman JV 26

