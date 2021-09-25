TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The sixth annual Make a Wish Walk for Wishes Magic Valley came to the Twin Falls Visitors Center Saturday morning, raising money for critically ill patients across the state.

“Today’s walk for wishes went well. I think we had about 200 walkers, we’re still tallying the totals,” said Make-A-Wish Idaho CEO Janie Best, “but we think it will be somewhere around $40,000, which will grant more than 6 wishes for kids in Idaho.”

A large portion of the money was raised by this year’s top fundraiser, Twin Falls’ own Brayden Thorne, who has raised a total of $40,000 over the last three years.

Brayden tells me his favorite part is helping spread a smile.

“I like watching the kids smiling after they finish the walk and telling me all about what they did,” said Thorne.

The funds raised at events like these help families like the Kramer’s, whose daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor at just three years old, create long-lasting memories during their darkest times.

“Her wish came true,” said Jillian Kramer, “and she talks about it almost every day since.”

Kramer tells me that the efforts of the community to help families like her own have effects beyond just the granting of a wish.

“It’s the whole family that is battling at the same time,” Kramer said. “So, to see them come out and support all of us who have been through it and to support future families that can have this amazing opportunity, it’s just very heartwarming.”

Overall, the day was one of gratitude; for all the funds raised, the opportunity to back together and for wishes coming true.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for being here at the walk today, and for so many generous Idahoans that support Make Wish Idaho every day,” Best said. “It’s because of you that we’re able to make critically ill kid’s wishes come true.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.