United Way to host annual Leadercast Women conference

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United Way of South Central Idaho is hosting the annual Leadercast Women conference next week.

The theme this year is ripple effect.

During the all-day conference men and women will learn how to be a positive leader in the community, both at work and at home.

The conference will feature different speakers and seminars.

The hope is to encourage people to step out of their comfort zone and take what is learned to their community of friends and co-workers.

One of the speakers will talk about positive gossip.

“She talks about something that we all should be doing right now, which is positive gossip,” said Sonya Haines with the United Way. “Positive gossip is an opportunity for you and I to say oh my gosh have you heard what KMVT is doing for our community, and you positively inject the community with things that each of us have been doing, in small business, in big business, in our own community’s in our personal community’s and we all need those little acts of kindness right now.”

The event is being held on October 1 and 2 at the Magic Valley Arts Council.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch is provided.

For more information visit their website.

