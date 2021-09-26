Advertisement

Multiple injuries after Amtrak train derails in Montana

An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.(Jacob Cordeiro via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — Multiple people were injured Saturday when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, the train agency said.

The Empire Builder train derailed at 4 p.m. near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. The accident scene is about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Helena and about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Canada.

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard, Abrams said.

Amtrak was working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

Photos posted to social media showed several cars on their sides. Passengers were standing alongside the tracks, some carrying luggage.

The images showed sunny skies, and it appeared the accident occurred along a straight section of tracks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing from fire agency officials in Boise, Idaho.
Idaho leaders send letter to President Biden threatening legal action
Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to...
11 arrested in sex trafficking operation in Boise
An Idaho bow hunter who was looking for a shortcut instead found the remains of another hunter...
Idaho hunter finds remains of man missing for 53 years

Latest News

Supporters file into the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga., to attend former president...
Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’
The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement were on display Saturday evening in Georgia.
Trump comments on Ga. governor at rally
Twin Falls Sheriff sees uptick in people not stopping for school buses
Twin Falls Sheriff sees uptick in people not stopping for school buses
Make-A-Wish hosted the 6th annual walk.
Sixth annual Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes Magic Valley