Boise State responds with team win over Utah State

Broncos control the game against the Aggies, winning 27-3
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOGAN, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State opened up Mountain West Conference play with a solid win over Utah State.

Boise State 27, Utah State 3

The Broncos (2-2) held the Aggies (3-1) to just three points despite giving up over 400 yards of offense.

Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier had 287 yards passing and two touchdowns. Khalil Shakir had 113 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Scott Matlock, a defensive lineman, caught a 3-yard touchdown pass for Boise State.

