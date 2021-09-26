Advertisement

Thousand Springs Art Show returns to Ritter Island

Features work from local artists and live music
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Colorful canvases and creativity from sculptors and jewelers returned to Gooding County on Saturday.

The Thousand Springs Art Show is back for the 2021 season. The show features booths where local artists, jewelers, and sculptors show off their work.

Local artists say they’re happy to be showing off what they love to the people who live in their community.

“I’m really excited to be here this year,” says Mary Arnold, an artist currently living in Boise. “I grew up 15 miles from here outside of Buhl, and I’m an expressionistic painter, so I use a lot of color to portray how I feel about the scenery. It’s been really well-received this year, and there’s a lot of great people here.”

The show is free and open to the public, and is taking place on Ritter Island. It will be on Sept 25 and Sept 26.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
Rally shows support for bullying victims
Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to...
11 arrested in sex trafficking operation in Boise
An Idaho bow hunter who was looking for a shortcut instead found the remains of another hunter...
Idaho hunter finds remains of man missing for 53 years

Latest News

Twin Falls Sheriff sees uptick in people not stopping for school buses
Twin Falls Sheriff sees uptick in people not stopping for school buses
Make-A-Wish hosted the 6th annual walk.
Sixth annual Make-A-Wish Walk for Wishes Magic Valley
Leadercast Women Conference to be held Oct. 1 and 2.
United Way to host annual Leadercast Women conference
St Luke's Sports Medicine
Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s sports medicine