Thousand Springs Art Show returns to Ritter Island

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Colorful canvases and creativity from sculptors and jewelers returned to Gooding County on Saturday.

The Thousand Springs Art Show is back for the 2021 season. The show features booths where local artists, jewelers, and sculptors show off their work.

Local artists say they’re happy to be showing off what they love to the people who live in their community.

“I’m really excited to be here this year,” says Mary Arnold, an artist currently living in Boise. “I grew up 15 miles from here outside of Buhl, and I’m an expressionistic painter, so I use a lot of color to portray how I feel about the scenery. It’s been really well-received this year, and there’s a lot of great people here.”

The show is free and open to the public, and is taking place on Ritter Island. It will be on Sept 25 and Sept 26.

