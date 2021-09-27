Aaron Von Ehlinger arrested in Georgia

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Former Idaho representative Aaron von Ehlinger was arrested in Georgia on his outstanding warrant for rape and sexual penetration with a foreign object, the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office confirms.

Ehlinger’s warrant was issued more than two weeks ago. He was arrested in Georgia on the charge of being a fugitive from justice, and bail has not been set for him.

Ehlinger is currently booked in the Clayton County Jail. It is unclear why he was in Georgia or when he will be extradited to Idaho for his charges.

