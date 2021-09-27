Advertisement

Antibodies being brought to Idaho may decrease

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:01 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IDAHO, (KMVT/KSVT) — Monoclonal antibodies have been a tool health care systems have used to combat the increasing pressure felt as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The synthetic injection of antibodies meant to help COVID positive patients avoid extended hospital stays has help alleviate some of the demand on Idaho hospitals. During a conference call, Dr. Christine Hahn explained that while the antibodies have been a useful tool in this fight, there may be a decrease in the amount of antibodies brought to Idaho.

“We’ve been given informal word, not a specific number, but there will be reductions in the amount of monoclonal antibody allocated to the states because of a shortage due to the manufacturers having started to ramp down production when it appeared the pandemic was on the wane,” she said.

Dr. Hahn stressed that this interruption should be temporary. She also pleads with the public to be aware that this treatment should not be used as a replacement for our best defense against COVID-19, the vaccine.

