Burley’s flea-flicker wins Play of the Week

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Caleb Loveland and Jacob Williams teamed up for a trick play touchdown in Burley’s matchup Friday night against Minico.

On the first Bobcat offensive play of the game, coaches called a flea-flicker. It was run to perfection by Loveland and Williams, earning them the Play of Week.

Minico topped Burley, though, 30-15.

