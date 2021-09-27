Advertisement

Burley’s flea-flicker wins Play of the Week

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Caleb Loveland and Jacob Williams teamed up for a trick play touchdown in Burley’s matchup Friday night against Minico.

On the first Bobcat offensive play of the game, coaches called a flea-flicker. It was run to perfection by Loveland and Williams, earning them the Play of Week.

Minico topped Burley, though, 30-15.

