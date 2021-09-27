Advertisement

“Devious licks” TikTok challenge comes to Southern Idaho

“In our district, we’ve lost over $6,000 in the vandalism associated with this TikTok challenge.”
Another viral video trend is making its way around TikTok. The trend is showing students...
Another viral video trend is making its way around TikTok. The trend is showing students destroying school bathrooms by smashing floor tiles, stealing soap dispensers and urinals.(ky3)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A TikTok challenge called ‘hitting devious licks’ has hit Southern Idaho.

The challenge that compels students to steal from and vandalize their campus has shown its effects in our area.

Some impacts have been minor, like one instance at Minico High School.

“A couple of kids would take the fire extinguisher out, video themselves taking it off the wall and putting it in their backpack,” said Vice Principal Terry Merrill. “Then, they would stop the video and put it back on the wall.”

Others have been more drastic, like in the Twin Falls School District.

“In our district, we’ve lost over $6,000 in the vandalism associated with this TikTok challenge,” said Twin Falls High School Vice Principal Nancy Jones.

Jones tells KMVT that she does view this issue as an opportunity to show students the impact of their choices in the digital realm.

She also wishes those lessons could be without such a negative impact.

“I wish that they would challenge them to do something good,” Jones said.

One teacher at East Minico Middle School has taken that challenge on, attempting to turn this challenge around.

“Hey, I’ve got this idea,” said sixth-grade teacher Shandler Carson to East Minico Administration, “what if we did devious acts of kindness.”

Using her sixth-grade class, Carson will begin encouraging students to reverse the devious licks challenge.

“Them doing sneaky kind things without getting caught,” Carson said. “They can be silly, and they can be fun, and they can still have a good time and do a challenge on the internet. But it’s not destructive, it’s not hurtful, the consequences of this will be good.”

Carson hopes her devious acts of kindness idea can teach an important lesson.

“It’s okay to be good, it’s okay to do kind things, it’s okay to make others feel special,” Carson said. “I’m hoping that while they’re doing that with other people, that they can feel special, and they can realize that they are capable of good.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
Rally shows support for bullying victims
Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to...
11 arrested in sex trafficking operation in Boise

Latest News

COVID-19 is just one of the respiratory illnesses floating around this time of year
Experts urge flu vaccinations
Governor Brad Little on COVID-19
Governor Brad Little on COVID-19
Morgan Waite, the school resource officer at Canyon Ridge says SRO's are important for schools.
School Resource Officers are an important tool for local high schools
School Resource Officers are an important tool for local high schools
School Resource Officers are an important tool for local high schools