“Devious licks” TikTok challenge comes to Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A TikTok challenge called ‘hitting devious licks’ has hit Southern Idaho.

The challenge that compels students to steal from and vandalize their campus has shown its effects in our area.

Some impacts have been minor, like one instance at Minico High School.

“A couple of kids would take the fire extinguisher out, video themselves taking it off the wall and putting it in their backpack,” said Vice Principal Terry Merrill. “Then, they would stop the video and put it back on the wall.”

Others have been more drastic, like in the Twin Falls School District.

“In our district, we’ve lost over $6,000 in the vandalism associated with this TikTok challenge,” said Twin Falls High School Vice Principal Nancy Jones.

Jones tells KMVT that she does view this issue as an opportunity to show students the impact of their choices in the digital realm.

She also wishes those lessons could be without such a negative impact.

“I wish that they would challenge them to do something good,” Jones said.

One teacher at East Minico Middle School has taken that challenge on, attempting to turn this challenge around.

“Hey, I’ve got this idea,” said sixth-grade teacher Shandler Carson to East Minico Administration, “what if we did devious acts of kindness.”

Using her sixth-grade class, Carson will begin encouraging students to reverse the devious licks challenge.

“Them doing sneaky kind things without getting caught,” Carson said. “They can be silly, and they can be fun, and they can still have a good time and do a challenge on the internet. But it’s not destructive, it’s not hurtful, the consequences of this will be good.”

Carson hopes her devious acts of kindness idea can teach an important lesson.

“It’s okay to be good, it’s okay to do kind things, it’s okay to make others feel special,” Carson said. “I’m hoping that while they’re doing that with other people, that they can feel special, and they can realize that they are capable of good.”

