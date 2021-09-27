Advertisement

Egg thrown at French President Macron during food trade fair

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:45 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron was hit at the shoulder Monday by an egg thrown at him by a man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon.

A video of the incident, widely shared on the social media, shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounced off him without breaking. Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president to protect his shoulders.

The video also shows a man being taken away from the scene by other bodyguards.

Reporters at the scene heard Macron saying “If he has something to tell me, then he can come.”

No details have been released by authorities on the identity or the motivations of the man.

In June, Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France. He then denounced “violence” and “stupidity.”

The slap prompted a wide show of support for France’s head of state from politicians across the ideological spectrum.

Macron, like his predecessors, enjoys spending time in meet-and-greets with members of the public. Called “crowd baths” in French, they have long been a staple of French politics.

A little over six months before France’s next presidential election, Macron, 43, has not yet announced his reelection bid but is expected to do so.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to an excess of staffing shortages, Filer schools will be closing temporarily starting this...
Filer schools temporarily closing
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
Non-COVID patient speaks on ER experience
Protesters gather in Harmon Park to rally against bullying
Rally shows support for bullying victims
Boise Police and Idaho State police arrested 11 people as part of an operation designed to...
11 arrested in sex trafficking operation in Boise

Latest News

In part two of a conversation Idaho Governor Brad Little had with KMVT, he spoke about the...
Governor Brad Little on President Biden’s proposed employer vaccine mandate
Steer at East Texas State Fair
WATCH: Steer gets loose, injures woman at state fair in Texas
Dr. Jordan Foster, an emergency medicine physician at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University...
Vaccination deadline arrives for NY health care workers
Facebook announced the development of an Instagram Kids app in March, saying at the time that...
Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback
Another viral video trend is making its way around TikTok. The trend is showing students...
“Devious licks” TikTok challenge comes to Southern Idaho