Emigrant graves found on California Trail in southern Idaho

Cadaver dogs have found what are likely seven graves of emigrants
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Cadaver dogs have found what are likely seven graves of emigrants who died while crossing what is now the City of Rocks National Reserve in south-central Idaho in the mid-1800s.

Experts on the Oregon-California Historic Trails and City of Rocks National Reserve identified two possible graves.

The Times-News reports that the cadaver dogs earlier this month confirmed the two sites as having human remains, and then found five more possible burial sites.

Tara McClure-Cannon, assistant park manager at City of Rocks, said the park has several options on the gravesites. It could bring in ground penetrating radar or, more rarely, potential graves can be excavated. The locations of the gravesites will be marked with a GPS location, but not made public.

Jerry Eichhorst, president of the Idaho chapter of the Oregon-California Trails Association, helped locate some of the potential graves. He said 200,000 emigrants passed through the national reserve mainly heading to California on the California Trail that split from the Oregon Trail not too far away.

Experts say there are likely thousands of emigrants buried along the California and Oregon trails.

