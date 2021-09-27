Gooding superintendent speaks on mask flip-flop

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding School District set forth a plan on Sept. 15 to safely return to school. One part of that plan, as voted on by the school board, was requiring face coverings when indoors.

Just five days later, following a meeting with the public, that requirement was replaced with a recommendation. According to superintendent Spencer Larson, the initial decision to enforce masks was made due to the amount of sickness going through their schools and staff, and that this was an effort to do whatever was necessary to slow the spread.

“That’s what the board was trying to do,” said Larson. When asked if that was the job of the school board or the public, Larson said:

“Well, I think it’s both, actually, we all need to be doing what we can,” he continued.

According to data from the CDC and the Mayo clinic, schools with enforced mask mandates are three-and-a-half times less likely to have a COVID outbreak.

