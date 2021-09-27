Advertisement

Gov. Little to hold summit on the ‘Future of Work’

Gov. Brad Little interviewed by Sharon Farsijani at Jefferson Elementary School.
(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Little is inviting employers and education and policy leaders in Idaho to join the all-virtual “Governor’s Summit on the Future of Work” on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Governor Brad Little will give the keynote address at the “Age of Agility” event. Participants will share insights and innovations to ensure Idahoans thrive in our future workforce.

“It is more important than ever that we are agile in responding to change and are intentionally shaping our future. Idaho has demonstrated a commitment to strengthening the connection between an education and a career by investing in youth apprenticeships, career technical education, and literacy,” said Little.

”The better we align employers and education, the more opportunity we create for our younger generation to stay here and raise their own families,” he continued.

The event is open to the public by registering in advance. Details available at https://wdc.idaho.gov/ageofagility/.

