Governor Brad Little speaks on state of COVID-19 in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In recent weeks, coronavirus cases have once again risen in Idaho, leading to overwhelmed hospitals and school closures.

Governor Brad Little spoke to KMVT about the state of COVID-19 in Idaho and what he has to say to frustrated residents.

“What is absolutely certain today, may not be certain tomorrow,” said Little when asked what he has learned during his tenure throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Little said over the past year and a half, he has learned that it is important to be surrounded by a strong, competent team. He added over the past year and a half, he’s also learned that in addition to preventing death and community spread of the virus as much as possible, maintaining in-person learning for students is also of utmost importance.

“What is happening in the schools where the schools are being shut down — where kids are out of school — that has a devastating impact on those kids, particularly the ones who get a little behind,” Little said. “It also has a devastating impact on businesses because their employees have to stay home.”

Little said he believes the COVID-19 vaccine is an important tool for mitigating the spread of coronavirus, and he hopes people make the personal choice to get the shot.

“Right now, the vaccine works, particularly for hospitalizations and deaths,” Little said. “We (Idaho) have an upward trend right now in vaccines, but it’s not at the rate I would like to see.”

Among Little’s concerns moving forward are the possibility of the pandemic becoming endemic, the vaccine’s effectiveness being reduced and the upcoming flu season.

“A year ago at this time, I was warning everyone of the flu season. We just didn’t have one last year,” Little said. “I don’t think we’ll be that lucky this year.”

Little additionally empathized with the frustration expressed by some Idahoans who feel COVID-19 is having a seemingly never-ending impact on their lives.

“I’m right with ‘em,” Little said. “That apprehension that’s out there, I want it to go away as much as everybody.”

