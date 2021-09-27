Idaho State board of Education releases report on Rigby shooting

RIGBY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education’s School Safety and Security Program released a report Monday afternoon detailing lessons and recommendations following the shooting at Rigby Middle School that occurred in May.

The report states that staff at the middle school and other adults had knowledge of “concerning behavior” prior to the shooting including one student who said they saw the alleged attacker with a drawing of a gun and a school. Several students also say they saw social media posts the report said were concerning.

Students also were said to have observed behavioral changes in the alleged attacker including changes in appearance and social engagement. The report states that those changes “coincided with the transition from elementary to middle school, so the change in behavior was not apparent to RMS staff as the accused attacker was in her first year at RMS as a 6th grade student.”

The report outlines a number of recommendations to help prevent this from happening again. Among them are the recommendation that schools implement confidential tip lines that can be used by students and others to report concerning behaviors.

Another recommendation made was that Idaho consider a “social media threat detection system” for schools in conjunction with the Idaho State Police Fusion Center. The report mentions a similar system in Ohio that allows them to identify “threat-specific social media communication.”

Other recommendations made in the report include developing the ability to receive and evaluate behavioral threat information as well as develop a school resource officer program and coordinate with local emergency responders to develop and practice school safety plans.

The full 11-page report can be found here

