Local hospital worker talks about the challenges they face

A R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St....
A R.N. holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. More then half of the patients in the ICU are COVID-19 positive, none of which are vaccinated. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)(Kyle Green | AP)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls, Jerome and Gooding counties continue to be among the top 10 in COVID cases per capita in Idaho, resulting in continued stress on area hospital systems.

KMVT talked to one hospital worker about the challenges they face.

Dr. Brent Duff, medical director of hospitalists at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, he tells KMVT he and his team are seeing twice the number of overall patients in their departments compared to normal years.

Dr. Duff, a Magic Valley local, says it pains him to see so many patients come through his doors knowing his care is being marginalized, especially knowing much of it is preventable and he pleads with his neighbors to help.

”I grew up here in (the) magic valley, I grew up in Paul and I know the people here, people in Twin Falls, Kimberly, Jerome, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn. I know you guys are good people and would do anything to help your fellow man here in the area. Vaccinations and masks will do that,” said Duff.

Dr. Duff went on to say he hopes people don’t have to learn the reality of this pandemic the hard way, be it themselves or someone they love.

