New CSI partnership hopes to fill the need for truck drivers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A partnership between the College of Southern Idaho and Top Gun Driving Academy is hoping to help fill the need for truck drivers in Idaho and the rest of the country.

In just four weeks time, you could have an entirely new career as a certified semi-truck driver thanks to their partnership.

“They’ve got an amazing reputation in terms of the training and the individuals that they have an output of, so we partner to create an online experience, while they do all the drive time here on site,” said Alex Wolford of CSI workforce development.

The first two weeks are online through CSI, and during the last two weeks of the program, the students are gaining hands on experience. CSI also has funding available which could offset 70% to 90% of the cost.

“Three essential backing techniques that are used every day, which would be the straight line, they need to know how to straight line, believe it or not, people can’t do that sometimes, also the parallel, we call it offset, but it’s similar to a parallel park, and then the 90 degree or alley docking,” said driving school co-owner Michelle Christianson.

They are hopeful this will help ease the burden many companies are feeling due to not having enough drivers. CDL drivers are currently listed as the 69th top in-demand occupations for Idaho with a continued need largely increasing every year through 2028.

“I think the community and the nation in general are experiencing getting cargo from one point to the other, the deficit of drivers, so we are here to make sure we can keep America moving,” said Christanson.

Currently, Top Gun has a 97% placement rate right out of the program, getting students jobs at companies that drive locally or across the country.

“Whatever fits them best, is what we help them get, some people have different backgrounds, from people on probation to the best out there there are different opportunities out there for people’s situations and backgrounds,” said Christanson.

A link to sign up for the school can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.