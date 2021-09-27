Advertisement

Pacific Northwest sees spike in counterfeit pill seizure

According to the DEA, counterfeit pills are made to look like legitimate pharmaceuticals, like a Xanax or an Aderol, but in reality, it is a counterfeit pill that is often times laced with fentanyl.(KCRG File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SEATTLE, Washington (KMVT/KSVT) — The DEA is issuing a public safety alert over what it says is an alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The alert is the first in six years and comes as the DEA Seattle Field Division, which includes Idaho, has seen a 275% increase in seizures involving counterfeit pills containing fentanyl since last year.

“The United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Anne Milgram, Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration. “Counterfeit pills that contain these dangerous and extremely addictive drugs are more lethal and more accessible than ever before.”

The vast majority of counterfeit pills brought into the United States are produced in Mexico, and China is supplying chemicals for the manufacturing of fentanyl in Mexico.

