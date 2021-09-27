Road construction to impact access to Bureau of Land Management’s Pine Bar recreation site

COTTONWOOD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Beginning Oct. 4, the Bureau of Land Management will begin significant improvements on the road accessing the Pine Bar recreation site and campground along the Lower Salmon River, 10 miles west of Grangeville.

While road improvement work is underway, the day-use area, campground, restrooms and parking area will be temporarily closed. The boat ramp at Pine Bar, located west of the recreation site, will remain open for boaters and anglers for day-use activities only. The temporary closure is expected to last through the end of November.

A local contractor, Valley Paving and Asphalt, Inc., will conduct the road improvement work.

The BLM encourages recreationists to use alternative sites along the Lower Salmon River such as the Hammer Creek or Slate Creek campgrounds. For more additional information about recreating along the Lower Salmon River, please visit https://www.blm.gov/visit/lower-salmon-river.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.