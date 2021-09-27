Advertisement

School Resource Officers are an important tool for local high schools

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Canyon Ridge High School, Morgan Waite, their school resource officer says the latest TikTok challenge shows the importance of schools having an SRO.

Officer Waite says Canyon Ridge has seen about $2,000 of damage because of the challenge known as devious licks in which people will steal or damage school property.

He says his role at the school is to assist the teachers and administrators when a situation like the TikTok challenge does occur.

Waite says more than that, he also aims to be somebody the kids can trust and come to when they have a problem, whether it’s school related or not.

“As a resource officer here, I know a lot of kids are immediately scared of police officers in general, they don’t want to approach us. I don’t want that, I want to be a resource, so I hope that kids can understand if they have anything we can help out with we are always willing to answer some questions and help them out on different things,” said Waite.

Waite adds that he encourages parents to talk to their children about social media, and how it can be a useful tool when used in the correct way.

