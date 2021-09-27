Advertisement

St. Luke’s announces partnership on housing development in Wood River Valley

Construction on four 3-bedroom single family homes in Quigley Farms will begin this fall.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The St. Luke’s Health System has announced it has entered into a partnership with St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation and ARCH Community Housing Trust on a 12-unit housing development in Blaine County.

They say the development is an important step in providing quality workforce housing to St. Luke’s Wood River employees and their families. ARCH is a Blaine County non-profit for affordable housing.

St. Luke’s Health System and St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation will provide funding for the construction while ARCH is contributing the land and will oversee construction.

Construction on four 3-bedroom single family homes in Quigley Farms will begin this fall. The remaining eight units, located in Hailey and Bellevue, will begin construction next spring. All units are slated for completion within 12 months of start of construction.

The homes will be long-term rentals for St. Luke’s Wood River employees who meet criteria as determined by the hospital and the leases will stipulate that continued employment is a condition of housing.

“The limited availability of housing to rent or own is a challenge felt by our entire community and significantly impacts the ability to recruit and retain employees at SLWR. It affects all job families and levels, clinical and non-clinical,” said Carmen Jacobsen, COO/CNO of St. Luke’s Wood River.

She adds, “St. Luke’s Wood River currently has 69 vacant positions with a vacancy rate much higher than the three hospitals in our region. Nursing positions account for 28% of the vacancies. Despite offering significant financial incentives, the lack of available housing and the cost of living are frequently cited as the primary reason for declination of employment offers.”

