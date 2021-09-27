Advertisement

Voices Against violence announces new director

Reylene Abbott will be the organization's new executive director
Reylene Abbott will be the organization's new executive director
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Voices Against Violence has announced a new director.

Reylene Abbott says she is excited to be working at Voices against Violence as the new executive director. Ahead of domestic violence awareness month, Abbott tells KMVT she is passionate about educating the community to be aware of the signs of domestic abuse.

According to the CDC, 1 in 3 women have experienced partner violence, but many may not know that because of the stigma surrounding domestic abuse. Abbott says Voices Against Violence saw a drastic increase in calls to their hot line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people were stuck in houses that were not safe, a lot of people weren’t safe during that time of quarantine, we actually saw a 24% increase in crisis calls and a 50% increase in emergency funding need.” she said

“So while every home in not necessarily safe, I think now more than ever it’s more relevant to get the word out and talk about domestic violence so we can empower those and find a safe path for them,” Abbott continued.

They are having a whole slew of events during domestic violence awareness month such as the Holli memorial domestic violence run on Oct. 9th

