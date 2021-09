Weekend local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday’s local sports results.

Boys soccer:

Burley 3, Shelley 2

Matt Haymore scored 2 goals and Juan Villalvazo scored 1 goal for the Bobcats.

Burley hosts Mountain Home Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer:

Shelley 3, Burley 0

Burley travels to Mountain Home Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Wendell 1, Firth 1

Olivia Emery had the Trojan’s lone goal. Ali Orozco had the assist.

Wendell is back in action Tuesday at Kimberly.

American Falls 6, Buhl 0

Buhl 5, Aberdeen 2

Liesl Kimball and Jorgia Leavens had two goals for the Indians.

Cross Country:

Twin Falls High School boys and girls win the Sunway Invitational.

Girls result:

Abigail Robinson was third overall with a time of 19:07. Nolan Dickerson was fourth with a time of 19:15. Brittany Garling was eighth, Caysja Roberts was tenth, and Meisha Bingham 11th.

Boys result:

Stockton Stevens (15:43) and Tony Botch (16:26) finished first and second, respectively.

Swimming:

Kimberly Invite

Overall:

1. Lighthouse Christian School 88

2. Twin Falls High School 79

3. Jerome High School Swim Team 61.5

4. Canyon Ridge High School 57

5. Wood River High School 51

6. Century High School 44

7. Rhs Swim Team 43

8. Burley High School 41.5

9. Minico High School 31

9. Declo High School 31

11. Mountain Home High Swim Team 22

12. Kimberly High School 12

13. Gooding High School 11

14. Oakley High School 6

Girls:

1. Lighthouse Christian School 59

2. Twin Falls High School 48

3. Rhs Swim Team 37

4. Century High School 27

5. Wood River High School 22

6. Mountain Home High Swim Team 21

7. Declo High School 18

7. Jerome High School Swim Team 18

9. Minico High School 13

10. Kimberly High School 12

11. Canyon Ridge High School 7

12. Gooding High School 6

13. Burley High School 1

Boys:

1. Canyon Ridge High School 50

2. Jerome High School Swim Team 43.5

3. Burley High School 40.5

4. Twin Falls High School 31

5. Wood River High School 29

5. Lighthouse Christian School 29

7. Minico High School 18

8. Century High School 17

9. Declo High School 13

10. Rhs Swim Team 6

10. Oakley High School 6

12. Gooding High School 5

13. Mountain Home High Swim Team

