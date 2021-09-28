Advertisement

Bureau of Land Management warns of land misuse

Idaho BLM has seen an increase in fences being knocked over and other forms of land misuse
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With recreation season continuing across the Gem State, officials are reminding people to be responsible on public lands.

The BLM says they have run into numerous cases of land misuse, particularly recreators knocking down fences and travelling off trails.

Now, they want to remind everyone that this has very negative effects not just for land owners, but for everyone, especially future recreators, as resources could be damaged if this continues.

