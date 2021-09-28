COVID-19 cases in children rising

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — COVID-19 cases numbers continue to rise in Idaho, particularly in children 18 years and younger.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases per day in Idaho is higher than this time last year. A greater number of children are contracting the virus now than this time last year. Right now 20% of all new cases are among Idaho children.

At the Department of Health and Welfare’s weekly media briefing, much of what was talked about was how this is affecting school aged kids. Not only with them getting the COVID-19 virus, but also in spreading it to others.

Last week there were 1,700 positive COVID-19 cases among children in the state. Many school districts have faced challenges because of the rate of positivity, with Wendell Elementary School shutting down for a week because of sickness, and the entire Filer School District taking a week off due to not having enough staff to cover the classes.

The children are posing a large risk to the community. Although a child may not get as severe a case, they could still transmit it to someone in the community who could end up in the ICU.

“While it’s true that severe illness among children may be rare, the risk is not zero, and it’s important to reduce the spread of transmission to children or among children, this can be achieved by getting more children 12 to 17 years of age vaccinated,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner.

“The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for that age group, keep your children home if they are ill. That is very important, and encourage and model responsible behavior,” she continued.

31 children in Idaho have developed MIS-C, which is a side effect of the COVID-19 virus. It inflames vital organs such as the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys.

MIS-C is a risk in any child who is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.