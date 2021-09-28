Advertisement

Idaho Department of Transportation hosts meeting on ADA transition plan

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans are encouraged to learn more about the Idaho Transportation Department’s (ITD) draft Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan update through two online opportunities.

ADA Transition is the process of eliminating accessibility barriers to existing pedestrian infrastructure on the state highway system. It also helps identify programs that fund improvements through a coordinated effort with local highway districts and other municipalities.

ITD will host an online information meeting tonight, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Mountain time. The meeting link can be found at itd.idaho.gov/planning. Additionally, an online survey is currently open for input through Oct. 18, and other public comments can be submitted through email to ADA@itd.idaho.gov.

Feedback shared during this public involvement phase will be incorporated into a draft ADA Transition Plan that will become official after review and approval by the Federal Highway Administration and Idaho Transportation Board later this fall.

To learn more about ADA Transition, visit itd.idaho.gov/planning, email ADA@itd.idaho.gov or call (208) 332-7823.

