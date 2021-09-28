Idaho Department of Transportation hosts meeting on ADA transition plan

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idahoans are encouraged to learn more about the Idaho Transportation Department’s (ITD) draft Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Transition Plan update through two online opportunities.

ADA Transition is the process of eliminating accessibility barriers to existing pedestrian infrastructure on the state highway system. It also helps identify programs that fund improvements through a coordinated effort with local highway districts and other municipalities.

ITD will host an online information meeting tonight, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Mountain time. The meeting link can be found at itd.idaho.gov/planning. Additionally, an online survey is currently open for input through Oct. 18, and other public comments can be submitted through email to ADA@itd.idaho.gov.

Feedback shared during this public involvement phase will be incorporated into a draft ADA Transition Plan that will become official after review and approval by the Federal Highway Administration and Idaho Transportation Board later this fall.

To learn more about ADA Transition, visit itd.idaho.gov/planning, email ADA@itd.idaho.gov or call (208) 332-7823.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.