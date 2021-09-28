Advertisement

Idaho ranked best state for entrepreneurs

The Gem State was ranked the best state in the U.S. for business entrepreneurship.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new study from AdvisorSmith finds that the state of Idaho is currently the best in the country for entrepreneurs and those looking to start businesses.

Their study found businesses in the Gem State had 172 new businesses for 100,000 people and have a survival rate of 58%. It also had 371 new entrepreneurs per 100,000 people.

Montana came in second on their list, and New Mexico was named the worst state in the union for business entrepreneurship.

