Idaho senators unveil new Afghanistan legislation

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) comments on the Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia oil fields on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. (Source: GrayDC)
Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) comments on the Saturday drone strike on Saudi Arabia oil fields on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. (Source: GrayDC)(GRAYDC)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo are joining 21 other Senators in drafting legislation related to Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight and Accountability Act:

· Establishes a State Department task force to focus on the evacuation of American citizens, legal permanent residents, and Afghan Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) who are still stuck in Afghanistan.

· Imposes oversight mechanisms on the processing of SIVs and refugees.

· Requires strategies for counterterrorism and for the disposition of Taliban-captured U.S. equipment.

· Sanctions the Taliban and others in Afghanistan for terrorism, drug-trafficking, and human rights abuses.

· Authorizes sanctions on those providing support to the Taliban, including foreign governments supporting the Taliban.

· States that the United States should not recognize any member of the Taliban as the ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States or as the ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Nations.

· Calls for a comprehensive review of foreign assistance to entities that support the Taliban.

· Places restrictions on non-humanitarian foreign assistance to Afghanistan.

“The haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan, based on an arbitrary timeline, was a failure of presidential leadership,” said Senator Crapo.  “I remain concerned about the unknown and dangerous future for Americans and Afghan allies who still remain in the country.  The Taliban cannot be trusted and their terrorist activities post a continued threat across the globe.”

Additional co-sponsors of the bill include Marco Rubio of Florida and Mitt Romney of Utah.

