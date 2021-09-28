Ketchum Fire Department gets a new station

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Ketchum Fire Department has recently started operations out of their new station, one that was long overdue.

It was only 10 days ago that they moved into the new 16,000 foot fire station. The facility was funded through $11.5 million bond approved by voters in 2019. Fire chief Bill Mclaughlin says his department can’t thank the voters enough for approving the bond.

“The firefighters are all super excited. The last place was a little bit of a slum,” he said.

He says the current station is about three times as big as the old location which was part of city hall, and that the fire department pretty much outgrew the old location as soon as they moved in.

“So the older one was never built as a fire station. It was built a car dealership, and the city recognized the need to upgrade that over 20 years ago,” said Mclaughlin.

He says the new station offers more space for engines and more importantly firefighters. The new station has six rooms for firefighters, the old location had three.

“Even though we have firefighters on shift each day, we only had three bedrooms, so one firefighter had to sleep in a recliner out by the TV,” said Mclaughlin.

Even though they have only been in the new station for 10 days, the chief believes the new station will allow them to respond to emergencies faster, due to it being away from a busy street.

He thinks they will be able to get the door about a minute quicker.

“The fire can double in size every two minutes, so that is a difference in being able to handle it with one engine crew arriving or get three or four engines cause we can’t catch it in time,” said Mclaughlin.

